Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,780.50 ($33.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The firm has a market cap of £37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,842.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,248.24.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders bought a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

