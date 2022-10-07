Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 5,700

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,631 ($55.96) on Wednesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,910.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

