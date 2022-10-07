Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,728.50 ($45.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,818.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.55. The company has a market capitalization of £84.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,663.21.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08). Insiders bought 667 shares of company stock worth $2,480,913 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.