Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

