Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.23

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.23 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 195.05 ($2.36). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 196.15 ($2.37), with a volume of 3,063,568 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 980.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.50%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

