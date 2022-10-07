Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 344% compared to the typical volume of 564 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $301,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

