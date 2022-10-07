Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

