Dominion Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,441 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 353% compared to the average daily volume of 1,642 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

