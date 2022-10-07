Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.