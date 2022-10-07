DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of DXPE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.98.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
