DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.98.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

