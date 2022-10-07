Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.

CTS stock opened at C$7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.80.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

