Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.