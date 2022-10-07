Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 11,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

