Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 2,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

