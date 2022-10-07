Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.43.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

