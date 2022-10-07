Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

