Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Down 1%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 74,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 248,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Embark Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Embark Technology

In other news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embark Technology by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.