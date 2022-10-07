Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 20%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 163,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 759% from the average daily volume of 19,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

