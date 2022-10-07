Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.