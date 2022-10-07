Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.