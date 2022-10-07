EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of EPR opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

