Equitable Trust Co. Has $32.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $5,559,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 607,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,825,000 after buying an additional 105,789 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.