Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

