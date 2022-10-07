Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

