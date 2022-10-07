Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.05 and last traded at 1.06. 28,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 60,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eskay Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 target price on the stock.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.32.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Read More

