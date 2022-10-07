Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Shares Down 5.9%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 1,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
