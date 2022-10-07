Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.61.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $31.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
