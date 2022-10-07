Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE opened at $272.31 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

