Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.