Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 6%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Everything Blockchain Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

