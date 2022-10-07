Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 232,957 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

