Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5,004.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 816,762 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Mosaic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

MOS opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

