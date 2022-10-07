Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.