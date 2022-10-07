Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as low as C$6.72. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 102,483 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Extendicare Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.32 million and a P/E ratio of 84.13.
Extendicare Announces Dividend
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
