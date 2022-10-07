Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as low as C$6.72. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 102,483 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.32 million and a P/E ratio of 84.13.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.