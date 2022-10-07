Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 60,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

