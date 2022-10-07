Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.