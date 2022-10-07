FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.