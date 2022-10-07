Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $139,975.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $59.10 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

