Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.45. Approximately 195,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 441,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.
