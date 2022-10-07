Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.52

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as low as C$8.65. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 163,981 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 171.00%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

