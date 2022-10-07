Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.86 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.56 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 102,542 shares.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.86. The firm has a market cap of £25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

