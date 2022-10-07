FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Trading Up 0.2%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

