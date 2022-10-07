First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 771 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

