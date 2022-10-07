First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

