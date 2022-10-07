First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.72% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

