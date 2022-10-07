First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.28 on Friday. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

