Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 53.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 71.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $425.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

