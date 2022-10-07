Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

