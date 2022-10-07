Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.74 and last traded at 5.73. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.68.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.10 and a 200-day moving average of 6.48.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

