Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

